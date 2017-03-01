版本:
BRIEF-Walker & Dunlop appoints Michael Warren to board of directors

March 1 Walker & Dunlop Inc:

* Walker & Dunlop Inc - Warren's election expands board to eight directors

* Walker & Dunlop appoints Michael Warren to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
