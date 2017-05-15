BRIEF-Walker & Dunlop says on May 11, Walker & Dunlop LLC entered into seventh amendment to mortgage warehousing credit & security agreement

May 15 Walker & Dunlop Inc
* Walker & Dunlop - On May 11, Walker & Dunlop, LLC
operating unit of co entered into seventh amendment to mortgage
warehousing credit & security agreement
* Walker & Dunlop Inc - Amendment amends that certain
mortgage warehousing credit and security agreement, dated as of
September 24, 2014
* Walker & Dunlop Inc - Amendment to extend warehousing
maturity date thereunder to April 30, 2018 - SEC Filing
* Walker & Dunlop Inc - Amendment to permanently increase
warehousing commitment from $280 million to $480 million
* Walker & Dunlop Inc - Amendment to provide an additional
$400 million of temporary credit availability from May 30, 2017
through July 30, 2017.
