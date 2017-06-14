版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 07:13 BJT

BRIEF-Wall Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.07

June 14 Wall Financial Corp:

* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.07

* Wall Financial Corp qtrly renue and other income $ 113.8 million versus $ 21.8 million

* Qtrly average daily rates achieved at hotels resulted in revenues of $16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐