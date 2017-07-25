BRIEF-Walmart and JD.com expand strategic cooperation

1 分钟阅读
July 25 (Reuters) - Jd.Com Inc
* Walmart and JD.com expand strategic cooperation
* Walmart says expanding their cooperation to further integrate their platforms, supply chains and customer resources in china
* Walmart says JD is also establishing JD pick-up stations in Walmart stores to provide more pick-up options for JD digital customers
* Walmart says JD is also establishing JD pick-up stations in Walmart stores to provide more pick-up options for JD digital customers