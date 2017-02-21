BRIEF-Walmart raises annual dividend to $2.04 per share

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Wal-mart Stores Inc:
* Walmart raises annual dividend to $2.04 per share, marking 44th consecutive year of dividend increases
* Walmart says new annual dividend is an increase of 2 percent from $2.00 per share paid for last fiscal year
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada