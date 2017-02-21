版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Walmart raises annual dividend to $2.04 per share

Feb 21 Wal-mart Stores Inc:

* Walmart raises annual dividend to $2.04 per share, marking 44th consecutive year of dividend increases

* Walmart raises annual dividend to $2.04 per share, marking 44th consecutive year of dividend increases

* Walmart says new annual dividend is an increase of 2 percent from $2.00 per share paid for last fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐