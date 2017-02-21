BRIEF-Walmart raises annual dividend to $2.04 per share

Feb 21 Wal-mart Stores Inc:

* Walmart raises annual dividend to $2.04 per share, marking 44th consecutive year of dividend increases

* Walmart says new annual dividend is an increase of 2 percent from $2.00 per share paid for last fiscal year