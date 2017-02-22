版本:
BRIEF-Walt Disney and IMAX extend agreement with a new multi-picture deal

Feb 22 Walt Disney Co

* Walt Disney Co - co, IMAX have extended agreement with a new multi-picture deal beginning this year and extending through 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
