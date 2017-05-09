版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Walt Disney Co says 2017 capital expenditures to drop

May 9 Walt Disney Co

* Walt Disney Co says currently expects fiscal 2017 capital expenditures will be about $0.2 billion lower than fiscal 2016 capital expenditures of $4.8 billion

* Says decline in fiscal 2017 capital expenditures primarily due to decreased investments at international parks and resorts - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐