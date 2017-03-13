版本:
BRIEF-Walt Disney Co says on March 10, 2017, entered into new $2.5 bln 364-day credit agreement

March 13 Walt Disney Co

* Walt disney co says on march 10, 2017, entered into a new $2.5 billion 364-day credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders - sec filing

* Walt disney co says new credit facility will expire on march 9, 2018 and replaces registrant's $1.5 billion 364-day credit agreement Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nh2XQG) Further company coverage:
