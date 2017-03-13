BRIEF-Walt Disney Co says on March 10, 2017, entered into new $2.5 bln 364-day credit agreement

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
March 13 Walt Disney Co
* Walt disney co says on march 10, 2017, entered into a new $2.5 billion 364-day credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders - sec filing
* Walt disney co says new credit facility will expire on march 9, 2018 and replaces registrant's $1.5 billion 364-day credit agreement
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit