版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 23:03 BJT

BRIEF-Walt Disney Company extends Robert Iger's contract as chairman and CEO to July 2, 2019

March 23 Walt Disney Co

* The Walt Disney company board of directors extends Robert A. Iger's contract as chairman and CEO to july 2, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐