BRIEF-Walt Disney extends Robert Iger's employment term as chairman, CEO to July 2, 2019

BRIEF-Viveve Medical enters term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc
* On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc - SEC filing
March 23 Walt Disney Co :
* Robert Iger would remain employed with company and serve as chairman and chief executive officer from June 30, 2018 to July 2, 2019
* If Iger remains in employment until July 2, 2019, he will get cash bonus of $5 million in addition to award for fiscal 2019
* Amendment provides that Iger’s annual compensation for extended employment period to be determined on same basis as fiscal 2016 - SEC filing
* Says following termination of his employment at expiration date, Iger will serve as consultant for three years following expiration date
* CEO Iger's annual salary remains unchanged
* In consideration of consulting services, Iger will receive quarterly fee of $500,000 for each first 8 quarters during consulting period
* In consideration of consulting services, Iger will receive quarterly fee of $250,000 for each of last four quarters of consulting period
* Terms of equity grants made to Iger for fiscal 2019 to be on same terms & conditions as would have applied to grants made in fiscal 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2mwc3Jn Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage: