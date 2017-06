June 5 Wells Fargo & Co:

* Walter Dolhare and Robert Engel to co-lead Wells Fargo Securities

* Wells Fargo - appointment follows promotion of Jonathan Weiss, former head of WFS, to succeed David Carroll as head of wealth and investment management

* Wells Fargo & Co - Dolhare and Engel will continue to oversee markets division and IBCM, respectively