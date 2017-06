BRIEF-Walter Investment Management reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.70

May 10 Walter Investment Management Corp :

* Walter Investment Management Corp announces first quarter 2017 highlights and financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $245.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.70

* Walter Investment Management Corp - efforts to reduce company's leverage have continued in 2017

* Q1 revenue view $259.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S