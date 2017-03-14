BRIEF-Walter Investment Q4 gaap loss per share $0.61

March 14 Walter Investment Management Corp

* Walter investment management corp. Announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 highlights and financial results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.61

* Q4 revenue $444.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walter investment management- engaged weil, gotshal & manges llp,houlihan lokey to assist in reviewing potential actions we may take to reduce leverage

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.10