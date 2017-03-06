版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 22:26 BJT

BRIEF-Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Red Barrels enter retail distribution agreement

March 6 Time Warner Inc:

* Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment - co, Red Barrels announced worldwide distribution agreement for outlast trinity

* Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment - Outlast Trinity will be available beginning April 25 for Playstation 4, xbox one and PC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐