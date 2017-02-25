BRIEF-Warren Buffett discusses various themes in Berkshire annual letter

Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business,
and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth
far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc
shareholders:
* Buffett says share repurchases are not 'un-american,' even
though Berkshire has not done any repurchases recently.
* Buffett says insurance float has risen to more than $100
billion because of huge policy it recently underwrote.
* Buffett, referring to insurance executive Ajit Jain, says
"if there were ever to be another ajit and you could swap me for
him, don't hesitate."
* Buffett says investing deputies Todd Combs and Ted
Weschler now each manage more than $10 billion.
* Preferred stock into common stock if Bank of America Corp
annual dividend rises above $0.44 per share before 2021
from current $0.30 per share.
* Buffett says if Bank of America dividend remains below 44
cents, it is 'highly probable' that Berkshire will exercise
warrants in bank immediately before they expire