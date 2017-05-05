BRIEF-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of his IBM stake in Q1, Q2 2017- CNBC

May 4 (Reuters) -

* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC

* Warren Buffett to CNBC - "I don't value IBM the same way that I did 6 years ago when I started buying... I've revalued it somewhat downward"

* Warren Buffett says about IBM stock, "When it got above $180 we actually sold a reasonable amount of stock." - CNBC