BRIEF-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of his IBM stake in Q1, Q2 2017- CNBC

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC
* Warren Buffett to CNBC - "I don't value IBM the same way that I did 6 years ago when I started buying... I've revalued it somewhat downward"
* Warren Buffett says about IBM stock, "When it got above $180 we actually sold a reasonable amount of stock." - CNBC
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)