BRIEF-Warrior Met Coal announces Q1 earnings per share $2.06

May 18 Warrior Met Coal Inc

* Warrior Met coal announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.22

* Q1 revenue $254 million

* Q1 earnings per share $2.06

* Says expects to continue to ramp up production at its mines in 2017 from levels achieved in 2016

* Warrior Met Coal Inc - Expects 2017 capital expenditure of $97 million-$117 million

* Says FY 2017 coal sales expected to be in range of 5.9 - 6.3 million short tons

* Sees 2017 coal production of 6.1 - 6.5 million short tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: