BRIEF-Warteck Invest FY EBIT up at CHF 26.6 mln

March 23 Warteck Invest AG:

* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)

* FY group profit of 15.1 million Swiss francs exceeded the previous year's result (14.6 million francs) by 3.5%

* Distribution of an unchanged dividend of 68 francs per share