BRIEF-Wartsila renews service deal with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

June 8 Wartsila Oyj Abp

* says Wartsila and U.S. based cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) have signed a renewal of their existing performance-based service agreement for engines in 10 cruise ships Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
