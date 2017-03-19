版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln

March 19 Washington Companies

* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share

* Says deal value proposal of $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐