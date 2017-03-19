BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
March 19 Washington Companies
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
* Says deal value proposal of $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to begin talks with dealers on a transition plan this week after co decided to stop sales of cars in India
May 24 Blank check company CF Corp said it would acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.84 billion.