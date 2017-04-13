版本:
BRIEF-Washington Federal quarterly earnings per share $0.47

April 13 Washington Federal Inc:

* Washington federal announces 4% increase in quarterly earnings

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.47

* Qtrly net interest income was $108 million, increase of $1.4 million or 1.3% from same quarter in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
