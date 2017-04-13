BRIEF-Washington Federal quarterly earnings per share $0.47

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 13 Washington Federal Inc:
* Washington federal announces 4% increase in quarterly earnings
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.47
* Qtrly net interest income was $108 million, increase of $1.4 million or 1.3% from same quarter in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm