Aug 1 (Reuters) - Washington Prime Group Inc

* Washington Prime Group prices $750 million offering of 5.950 pct unsecured notes

* Washington Prime Group Inc- ‍notes are being offered to investors at a price of 98.467 pct with a yield to maturity of 6.222 pct​