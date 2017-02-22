版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Washington Prime Group Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.48 excluding items

Feb 22 Washington Prime Group Inc:

* Washington Prime Group reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 FFO per share $0.38 to $0.40

* Q4 FFO per share $0.49

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.62 to $1.68

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.48 excluding items

* Washington Prime Group Inc sees 2107 comparable noi growth of 0-1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐