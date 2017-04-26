BRIEF-Washington Prime Group reports Q1 FFO per share $0.42

April 26 Washington Prime Group Inc

* Washington Prime Group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 FFO per share $0.40 to $0.42

* Q1 FFO per share $0.42

* Says company increases full year 2017 guidance

* Washington Prime Group Inc sees FY 2017 FFO per share $ 1.86 - $ 1.93

* Washington Prime Group Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.64 - $1.70

* Says reaffirms its guidance for comparable noi growth in range of 0.0% to 1.5% for year ending December 31, 2017