FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Washington Prime Q2 FFO per share $0.50
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点39分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Washington Prime Q2 FFO per share $0.50

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Washington Prime Group Inc:

* Washington prime group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.39 to $0.41

* Q2 FFO per share $0.50

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.40 excluding items

* Washington Prime Group Inc - ‍increased guidance for 2017 net income and reaffirmed guidance for adjusted FFO to midpoint of $1.23 and $1.67 per share​

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Washington Prime Group- now expects to deliver comparable NOI growth at low end of its original guidance range of 0.0% to 1.5% for year ending Dec 31, 2017

* Washington Prime Group- ‍comparable net operating income for company's total portfolio decreased 1.9% during q2 of 2017, compared to a year ago​

* Washington Prime Group Inc sees for year ending December 31, 2017, estimated FFO per diluted share $ 1.97 - $ 2.04

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Washington Prime Group Inc sees Q3 estimated FFO per diluted share $0.52 - $0.54

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Washington Prime Group Inc sees Q3 net income attributable to common shareholders to be in range of $0.20 to $0.23 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below