BRIEF-Washington REIT Q1 core FFO 44 cents/shr

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Washington Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter financial and operating results and quarterly dividend
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.44
* Q1 FFO per share $0.43
* Washington Real Estate Investment Trust sees 2017 same-store noi growth remains projected to range from 4.75 pct to 5.25 pct
* Washington sees 2017 same-store office noi growth is now raised to range from 7.25 pct to 7.75 pct from a previous range of 7.0 pct to 7.5 pct
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Washington - same-store portfolio ending occupancy for q1 of 2017 was 93.7 pct, compared to 90.5 pct at march 31, 2016
* Washington - same-store portfolio noi for q1 increased by 10.4 pct, compared to corresponding prior year period
* Washington REIT- reaffirming its recently increased guidance that raised bottom and top ends of 2017 core ffo guidance range by 2 cents to $1.76 to $1.84
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.