BRIEF-Washington REIT Q1 core FFO 44 cents/shr

April 26 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Washington Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter financial and operating results and quarterly dividend

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.44

* Q1 FFO per share $0.43

* Washington Real Estate Investment Trust sees 2017 same-store noi growth remains projected to range from 4.75 pct to 5.25 pct

* Washington sees 2017 same-store office noi growth is now raised to range from 7.25 pct to 7.75 pct from a previous range of 7.0 pct to 7.5 pct

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Washington - same-store portfolio ending occupancy for q1 of 2017 was 93.7 pct, compared to 90.5 pct at march 31, 2016

* Washington - same-store portfolio noi for q1 increased by 10.4 pct, compared to corresponding prior year period

* Washington REIT- reaffirming its recently increased guidance that raised bottom and top ends of 2017 core ffo guidance range by 2 cents to $1.76 to $1.84

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S