BRIEF-Washington REIT to acquire 600 New Hampshire Avenue in Washington DC

March 22 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -

* Washington REIT to acquire 600 New Hampshire Avenue, NW in Washington, DC and raise 2017 core ffo guidance range

* Deal for approximately $135 million

* Sees 2017 nareit ffo per diluted share $1.76 - $1.84

* Sees 2017 core ffo per diluted share $ 1.76 - $ 1.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
