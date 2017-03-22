BRIEF-Washington REIT to acquire 600 New Hampshire Avenue in Washington DC

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -
* Washington REIT to acquire 600 New Hampshire Avenue, NW in Washington, DC and raise 2017 core ffo guidance range
* Deal for approximately $135 million
* Sees 2017 nareit ffo per diluted share $1.76 - $1.84
* Sees 2017 core ffo per diluted share $ 1.76 - $ 1.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.