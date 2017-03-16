版本:
BRIEF-Washington Trust Bancorp increases quarterly dividend to $0.38/shr

March 16 Washington Trust

* Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. increases quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share

* Quarterly dividend represents a one-cent per share increase over most recent quarterly dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
