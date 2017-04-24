版本:
BRIEF-Washington Trust reports Q1 EPS $0.68

April 24 Washington Trust

* Washington Trust reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income totaled $28.7 million for Q1 of 2017, up modestly from Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
