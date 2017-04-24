版本:
BRIEF-Washingtonfirst Bankshares Q1 earnings per share $0.34

April 24 Washingtonfirst Bankshares Inc :

* Washingtonfirst Bankshares Inc reports 13pct increase in net income for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Washingtonfirst bankshares qtrly net interest income $16.7 million versus $14.6 million

* Washingtonfirst Bankshares Inc - net interest margin was 3.47pct for three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to 3.51pct for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
