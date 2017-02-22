版本:
BRIEF-Waste connections inc sees Q1 revenue to be about $1.075 billion

Feb 22 Waste Connections Inc

* For Q1 of year, estimate revenue to be about $1.075 billion

* Sees Q1 net income attributable estimated to be about $105 million, adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be about $322.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
