版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Waste Connections plans 3-for-2 stock split

April 26 Waste Connections Inc

* Waste Connections announces a proposed 3-for-2 stock split

* Waste Connections - proposed share split approved by board, requires approval of shareholders at annual and special meeting of shareholders of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐