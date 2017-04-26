版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Waste Connections Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

April 26 Waste Connections Inc:

* Waste Connections reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Waste Connections Inc - proposes three-for-two stock split

* Waste Connections Inc qtrly revenue of $1.091 billion

* Q1 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐