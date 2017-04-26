BRIEF-Waste Connections Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Waste Connections Inc:
* Waste Connections reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Waste Connections Inc - proposes three-for-two stock split
* Waste Connections Inc qtrly revenue of $1.091 billion
* Q1 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement