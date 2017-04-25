版本:
BRIEF-Waters Corporation posts Q1 adj earnings per share $1.46

April 25 Waters Corp

* Waters Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.46

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.31

* Q1 sales $498 million versus I/B/E/S view $492.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
