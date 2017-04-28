BRIEF-Waterstone Financial quarterly earnings per share $0.24

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Waterstone Financial Inc
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.24
* Waterstone financial inc qtrly net interest income $11.9 million versus $10 million Source text - (bit.ly/2qmY7ir) Further company coverage:
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director