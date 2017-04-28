版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 00:11 BJT

BRIEF-Waterstone Financial quarterly earnings per share $0.24

April 28 Waterstone Financial Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.24

* Waterstone financial inc qtrly net interest income $11.9 million versus $10 million Source text - (bit.ly/2qmY7ir) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐