公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Watsco increases FY dividend by 19 pct to $5.00 per share

April 25 Watsco Inc

* Increases FY dividend by 19 percent to $5.00 per share

* Says dividend increase will be reflected in company's next regular dividend payment beginning in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
