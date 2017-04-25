BRIEF-Watsco Q1 earnings per share $0.71

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Watsco Inc
* Watsco reports record first quarter sales and net income; sales momentum building into second quarter after seasonally late start to the year
* Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 sales $872 million versus i/b/e/s view $878.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.