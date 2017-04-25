版本:
BRIEF-Watsco Q1 earnings per share $0.71

April 25 Watsco Inc

* Watsco reports record first quarter sales and net income; sales momentum building into second quarter after seasonally late start to the year

* Q1 earnings per share $0.71

* Q1 sales $872 million versus i/b/e/s view $878.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
