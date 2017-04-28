版本:
中国
2017年 4月 28日

BRIEF-Watsco says CEO Albert Nahmad's total compensation in 2016 was $10.9 mln versus $8.21 mln in 2015- SEC Filing

April 28 Watsco Inc

* Watsco Inc - CEO Albert H. Nahmad's total compensation in 2016 was $10.9 million versus $8.21 million in 2015- SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2oPxGkc] Further company coverage:
