BRIEF-Watts Water says began reporting results of Watts Industries Middle East Fze within Co's former Asia-Pacific segment

April 28 Watts Water Technologies Inc

* Watts water technologies- on april 28 announced, began reporting results of watts industries middle east fze within co's former asia-pacific segment

* Watts water technologies - reporting change does not represent change in co's reportable segments, represents only change to composition of segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
