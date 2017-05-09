版本:
BRIEF-Watts Water Technologies increases quarterly dividend

May 9 Watts Water Technologies Inc:

* Watts Water Technologies, Inc. increases quarterly dividend

* Says an increase in its quarterly dividend of 5.5%, or $0.01, to $0.19 per share Source text for Eikon:
