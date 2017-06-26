版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 22:27 BJT

BRIEF-Waymo reached an agreement for Avis to manage fleet of autonomous vehicles - Bloomberg

June 26 (Reuters) -

* Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Alphabet, has reached an agreement for Avis Budget Group to manage its fleet of autonomous vehicles - Bloomberg

* Deal with Avis Budget Group is limited to Waymo's vehicles in Phoenix - Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/2tcx7Yb Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐