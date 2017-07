July 10 (Reuters) - WD-40 Co

* WD-40 company reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.02

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.64 to $3.71

* Sees FY 2017 sales $382 million to $388 million

* Says total net sales for Q3 were $98.2 million, an increase of 2 percent compared to prior year fiscal quarter