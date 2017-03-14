BRIEF-WD-40 says effective March 9, co became obligated to incur costs under contract for construction of improvements to new office located at San Diego

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Wd-40 Co
* Wd-40 co - effective march 9, co became obligated to incur costs under contract for construction of improvements to new office located at san diego
* Wd-40 - co, contractor executed change order ž1 to agreement to finalize cost summary exhibit, to establish maximum price for project of $4.23 million
* Wd-40 co - project is scheduled to be completed no later than july 14, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mp90xO) Further company coverage:
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard