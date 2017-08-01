FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wealth signs letter agreement to acquire interest in 'Seven Salars' lithium project in Chile
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 中午12点19分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Wealth signs letter agreement to acquire interest in ‘Seven Salars’ lithium project in Chile

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wealth Minerals Ltd

* Wealth signs letter agreement to acquire interest in ‘Seven Salars’ lithium project in Chile

* Wealth Minerals Ltd - agreement to acquire 49% of issued and outstanding shares of San Antonio Sociedad Contractual Minera

* Wealth Minerals- to acquire 24.5% beneficial interest in certain exploration,exploitation mining concessions that comprise Seven Salares project

* Wealth Minerals-shareholders of San Antonio will sell to co shares representing 49% of shares of san antonio for payment by co of $11.8 million in cash

* Wealth Minerals-shareholders of San Antonio to sell shares representing 49% of shares of San Antonio also for issuance of 4.1 million shares of wealth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

