BRIEF-Weatherford announces private offering of $250 mln of senior notes

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Weatherford International Plc
* Weatherford announces private offering of $250 million of senior notes
* Weatherford International Plc - Launch of a private offering of an additional $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.875% senior notes due 2024
* Weatherford International Plc - New notes will have identical terms, other than issue date, as initial notes
* Weatherford International Plc - New notes and initial notes will be treated as a single class of securities under indenture governing notes
* Weatherford-new notes to be issued as additional securities under indenture pursuant to which weatherford bermuda issued $540 million of 9.875% senior notes due 2024
* Weatherford International - Purpose of offering is to repay amounts outstanding under co's revolving credit facility, give co additional liquidity throughout 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)