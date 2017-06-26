BRIEF-Weatherford International in June identified an immaterial error, with no cash flow impact, of nearly $28 mln, net - SEC Filing

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Weatherford International Plc
* Weatherford International - In June 2017, company identified an immaterial error, with no cash flow impact, of approximately $28 million, net - SEC filing
* Weatherford - Identified error related to recognition of revenue with a customer, Petróleos De Venezuela, S.A.
* Weatherford International Plc - Impact of correction will reduce accounts receivable by approximately $28 million as of June 30, 2017
* Weatherford International says will correct immaterial error in quarterly report on form 10-Q for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2017
* Weatherford - Immaterial error resulted in overstatement of both accounts receivable & revenue of about $22 million & $23 million, respectively, as of and for 2016
* Weatherford says beginning Q3 2016, time expected to collect revenue earned with pdvsa exceeds contractual payment terms, represents implied financing arrangement
* Weatherford - Correction to reduce revenue, increase interest income by about $31 million and $3 million, respectively, for three and six months ended June 30
* Weatherford - Error resulted in overstatement of both accounts receivable & revenue of about $6 million & $8 million, respectively, as of & for 3-mths ended March 31, 2017
* Weatherford - Impact of error would have no impact on previously reported compliance with covenants under senior revolving & term loan credit facilities Source text: [bit.ly/2tabAPf] Further company coverage:
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)