BRIEF-Weatherford International says entered amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement

April 17 Weatherford International Plc:

* Weatherford International - entered into amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., other lenders, parties

* Weatherford International - co's unit also entered into amendment no. 2

* Under terms of amendment, total commitments under facility will be reduced from $1.38 billion to $1.199 billion Source text - bit.ly/2oQfQkL Further company coverage: