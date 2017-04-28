版本:
BRIEF-Weatherford International Q1 loss per share $0.45

April 28 Weatherford International Plc

* Weatherford reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $1.39 billion

* Q1 loss per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31, revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
