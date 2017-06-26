版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-WEATHERFORD PRICES PRIVATE OFFERING OF $250 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

June 26 Weatherford International Plc

* WEATHERFORD PRICES PRIVATE OFFERING OF $250 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* PRICING OF A PRIVATE OFFERING OF AN ADDITIONAL $250 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 9.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* PRICING OF A PRIVATE OFFERING AT 101% OF PAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐