BRIEF-Web.com Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

May 4 Web.Com Group Inc:

* Web.com reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $186.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $183 million

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
